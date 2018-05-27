Arkansas improves behind Reeder's 67

Arkansas sophomore Tyson Reeder shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and the No. 18 Razorbacks are hovering around the cut line entering today's third round of the NCAA Men's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Okla.

Reeder, an Oklahoma State transfer, had the second-lowest score of the day and is tied for 28th overall. He birdied four holes on the front nine and had three birdies to offset two bogeys on the back nine. Reeder shot a 5-over 77 in the first round.

"Playing here in the past is definitely an advantage," Reeder said. "The course is visually intimidating. So once you get over the intimidation part of it, you just kind of let it go and that's what I did today. I did a really good job of staying in the moment. It was a good round. I drove it great, but my putting was really good."

Arkansas senior Alvaro Ortiz is tied for 44th at 2 over for the tournament and sophomore Luis Garza is tied for 66th at 4 over. Sophomore Mason Overstreet, the individual NCAA runner-up last year, is tied for 118th at 8 over.

Arkansas had a team score of 1-over 289 Saturday -- six shots strokes better than Friday's opening round -- and moved up 13 spots in the team standings. The Razorbacks are in a four-way tie for 13th with North Carolina, Arizona State and BYU.

Texas Tech tops the team scoring after two rounds at 5 under, followed by Oklahoma State at 4 under and Alabama at 3 under. No other team is under par.

The top 15 teams after today's third round will advance to the final round of stroke play Monday. The top eight teams after Monday will advance to match play. Ties will be broken.

"I'm pleased with where we are, and we just have to come out [today] and work to be in that top 15," Arkansas Coach Brad McMakin said.

