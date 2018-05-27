COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

May 27

Memorial Day Salute

HOT SPRINGS — A Memorial Day Salute will begin at 6 p.m. at The Five Star Theater. The event will feature Ken Goodman Entertainment and more. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information or to make a reservation, call (501) 463-2799.

Memorial Day Fireworks

HOT SPRINGS — The annual free public Memorial Day fireworks display will begin at 8 p.m. on the Lake Hamilton Arkansas 7 South bridge. The fireworks will be synced with music on radio station 97.5 FM, known as US-97. Those who want to watch the display from the water are urged to keep a safe distance from the launching area and keep watch for fellow boaters. In case of rain, the fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday evening. For more information, call (501) 321-2027.

May 30

May Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The May exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features work by Kristin DeGeorge, Randall M. Good, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, John Lasater, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Jason Sacran, Rebecca Thompson and others. The show will be on display through Wednesday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

May 31

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from the Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

June 1

June Exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery

HOT SPRINGS — The June exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, Warming Trends, will feature new paintings by Dolores Justus, along with figurative works by Laura Raborn, new abstract pieces by Gerri Much and paintings by Dustyn Bork and Rebecca Thompson. A selection of wood sculptures by Robyn Horn, Sandra Sell and Jill Kyong will be on display, along with turned-wood vessels by Gene Sparling. Cyanotype photographs by Beverly Buys will also be included. The exhibit will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk downtown. The show will be on display through June 30 at 827A Central Ave. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

The Isley Brothers Concert

HOT SPRINGS — The Isley Brothers will present a concert at 7 p.m. in the Finish Line Theater at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming. Tickets range from $55 to $65, and attendees must be 21 years or older. For more information, visit oaklawn.com.

Humane Society Event

BENTON — The Humane Society Mobile Unit will present an event from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month Kickoff Party

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month Kickoff Party will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

June 1-3, 8-10

James and the Giant Peach

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., will present James and the Giant Peach at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and June 8 and 9; and at 2:30 p.m. June 3 and 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. For more information or to reserve seating, visit pockettheatre.com.

June 2

Bridging the Gap

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Police Department will present Bridging The Gap at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event will feature food, bounce houses, a climbing wall, food and more. For more information, visit hotsprings.org.

Ongoing

Hot Springs Fishing Challenge

HOT SPRINGS — The seventh annual Hot Springs Fishing Challenge: Crappie has begun and will run through July 31. Seventy-one fish have been tagged and released into Lakes Hamilton and Catherine, with possible prize money totaling $101,000. Anyone who catches one of the blue-tagged fish will win a prize ranging from $500 for smaller fish to $15,000 for Big Al. Four tagged fish will be worth $5,000 each, 46 will be worth $1,000 each, and 20 will have $500 tags.

OBU Juried Student Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Art Club will showcase students’ work in the annual Juried Student Exhibit through Sept. 29 in the Hammons Gallery in Ouachita’s Mabee Fine Arts Center. The exhibit features art submitted by art majors and non-art majors, and selected by guest juror Matthew Smith. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, contact Summer Bruch at bruchs@obu.edu or (870) 245-4655, or call (870) 245-5208.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Upcoming

Village Players 40th-Anniversary Celebration

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Players will have a 40th-anniversary celebration from 5-8 p.m. June 5 in Woodlands Auditorium. The evening will be a tribute to community theater as it has evolved over the past four decades in Hot Springs Village, including a special anniversary video and a journey-down-memory-lane fashion show with costumes from HSVP productions, along with theater tours, prize drawings, food, spirits and more. All are invited to attend.

The Princess and the Pea Auditions

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Princess and the Pea from 10 a.m. to noon July 9 at the Woodlands Auditorium. Auditioners need to arrive at 9:45 a.m. and plan to stay for two hours. Approximately 50 to 60 roles are available for students. No advance preparation is necessary. The show will be presented at 5:30 p.m. July 13 and at 3 p.m. July 14 at the Woodlands Auditorium. Buy tickets at $10 per adult online at www.hsvticketsales.com. Children will be admitted free. For more information, call (501) 922-4231.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.