Holland placed on DL

PITTSBURGH -- The St. Louis Cardinals have placed struggling reliever Greg Holland on the disabled list with a right hip impingement.

The Cardinals made the move Saturday after Holland's ERA ballooned to 9.45 following a bumpy inning of work Friday night in an 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Holland, a three-time All Star, allowed two runs on three hits. He has surrendered two runs in each of his last four appearances.

Manager Mike Matheny gave no timetable for Holland's possible return.

St. Louis activated left-handed reliever Tyler Lyons (back strain) and catcher Carson Kelly (hamstring) off the disabled list. To make room for Kelly, the Cardinals optioned catcher Steve Baron to Class AAA Memphis.

CUBS

Gimenez promoted

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have selected the contract of catcher Chris Gimenez from Class AAA Iowa and optioned catcher Victor Caratini to the farm club.

To make room for Gimenez on their roster, the Cubs designated infielder Efren Navarro for assignment.

Gimenez joined the Cubs on Saturday before their game with the San Francisco Giants. The 35-year-old signed a minor league contract with Chicago in the offseason after a combined nine seasons with five major league teams.

Gimenez played for Cubs Manager Joe Maddon with Tampa Bay in 2012 and 2013 and teamed with struggling Chicago starter Yu Darvish with Texas in 2014. Darvish, who signed a $126 million, six-year free-agent deal with the Cubs in the offseason, is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts and just earned his first victory with Chicago last Sunday at Cincinnati.

INDIANS

Reliever returns to DL

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller is back on the 10-day disabled list, this time with inflammation in his right knee, and there's no timetable for his return.

The AL Central-leading Indians made the move Saturday, a day after the lefty gave up three runs and got just two outs in an 11-2 loss to Houston.

"It's just not allowing him to be himself right now," Indians Manager Terry Francona said. "That's probably the best way I could put it. I don't know what the next step will be."

Cleveland recalled right-handers Ben Taylor and Evan Marshall from Class AAA Columbus. Right-hander Oliver Drake, who allowed six runs on Friday night, was designated for assignment.

Miller was on the DL from April 26-May 11 with a strained left hamstring. He began the season with 10 consecutive scoreless innings, but is 0-3 with a 14.55 ERA in six games since being activated. Miller has also been dealing with a sore back.

Miller is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA and one save in 17 appearances this season. He has been a key contributor for the Indians since their run to the 2016 World Series, pitching in a variety of relief roles. He was on the DL twice last season with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

ORIOLES

Closer ready for rehab

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Injured Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Wednesday with Class AAA Norfolk.

The left-hander is coming back from right Achilles' tendon surgery.

Britton threw a two-inning simulated game before the Orioles played Tampa Bay on Saturday. Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said "everything went great for Zach."

Reliever Darren O'Day, out since May 6 with a hyperextended right elbow, will resume throwing Tuesday. He received a cortisone shot Friday.

MARLINS

Prado suffers injury

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left hamstring, and infielder J.T. Riddle was recalled from Class AAA New Orleans.

The moves Saturday came after Prado was hurt Friday night running out a grounder against Washington.

Manager Don Mattingly said there's no timetable yet for the return of Prado, 34, who will undergo further tests. But he's batting only .194, and the latest injury could be career-threatening after hamstring and knee issues limited him to 37 games last year.

YANKEES

Bird back on the roster

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees have activated first baseman Greg Bird from the disabled list and sent infielder Ronald Torreyes to Class AAA Scranton.

Bird has been sidelined since having right ankle surgery on March 27.

Rather than demote one of its eight relief pitchers or first baseman Tyler Austin, New York opted Saturday to send down Torreyes, who is hitting .339 and can play several positions.

Bird, 25, made his big league debut in 2015 and had 11 home runs and 31 RBI in 46 games. He missed 2016 after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Last year, Bird hit .451 with eight home runs in spring training, but fouled a ball off his right ankle March 30, started the season 6 for 60 and went on the disabled list May 2. When the foot did not improve, Bird had surgery July 18 to remove a bone in the ankle.

PIRATES

Marte activated

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated outfielder Starling Marte off the disabled list.

Marte missed nine games while recovering from an oblique injury he suffered swinging at a pitch against the Chicago White Sox on May 15. He was hitting .308 with 6 home runs and 19 RBI at the time of the injury.

The Pirates called up highly touted prospect Austin Meadows in Marte's absence, and Meadows played so well that the club decided to keep Meadows in the majors and option utility player Jose Osuna to Class AAA Indianapolis. Meadows is hitting .448 (13 for 29) with 3 home runs and 5 RBI since making his major league debut on May 18.

