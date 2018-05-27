Program 'elevated' by seniors

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma's 9-0 victory Saturday over the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in an NCAA super regional game ended the college careers of four Razorbacks: third baseman Autumn Buczek, shortstop A.J. Belans and outfielders Tori Cooper and Loren Krzysko.

The four seniors helped Arkansas go 84-32 the past two seasons and make back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances -- including the program's first super regional -- after the Razorbacks were 16-37 in 2015 and 17-39 in 2016.

"They've elevated our program," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "Looking at what they've done and their full experience, to send them out this way [making a super regional] is really incredible."

Arkansas was 1-23 in the SEC in 2015 and 2016.

"It gives me a great sense of pride to know that this team has come as far as we have," said Buczek, who is from Greenbrier. "I'm so excited to see the future of Arkansas softball.

"Just knowing that I got to have a small part in that is incredible and is something I'll hold onto forever. It's been a blessing."

Deifel, who became the Razorbacks' coach in 2016, became choked up talking abut the seniors.

"They committed to moving this program forward," she said. "Their actions followed their words, and they poured their heart into this program.

"They trusted us when we came in. They've been huge leaders."

Norman woes

Arkansas ended its NCAA Tournament appearance in a familiar place.

For the seventh time in eight NCAA Tournament appearances, the Razorbacks suffered their final loss at Oklahoma's Marita Hynes Field -- including four times against the Sooners.

In addition to Oklahoma's victory over Arkansas on Saturday, the Sooners eliminated the Razorbacks from the NCAA Tournament in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

In Arkansas' other NCAA Tournament appearances at Oklahoma, the Razorbacks were eliminated by Northwestern in 2000, Texas in 2002 and Oregon in 2008.

The Razorbacks were sent to the University of California-Berkeley -- Coach Courtney Deifel's alma mater -- for a regional in 2012, where they were eliminated by the host Bears.

Haff bats

Arkansas freshman pitcher Mary Haff doubled her plate appearances for the season Saturday. She went 0 for 2 -- striking out out twice against Oklahoma's Paige Parker -- after replacing Razorbacks starting pitcher Autumn Storms.

Prior to Saturday, Haff's only plate appearance was against Villanova when she drew a walk.

Razorbacks Coach Courtney Deifel said she decided to have Haff bat in third inning -- when Oklahoma led 2-0 -- in place of designated player Katie Warrick so Arkansas would have several options in using its roster.

"Putting Mary in the offensive lineup allowed us to make more switches," said Deifel, who used three pitchers in an attempt to slow down Oklahoma's hitters. "So that was the mindset."

Haff said she didn't expect to be going against Parker (29-2), who pitched her sixth shutout of the season.

"When [Deifel] told me I was going to be in the lineup, I was kind of shellshocked -- I'm not going to lie," Haff said. "But I just went out there and tried to have fun with it. That was my mentality going into it.

"I like pitching more. That's kind of my thing."

Deifel said Haff is a good hitter.

"She hasn't hit in a while, but she practices all the time," Deifel said. "We kind of scaled back the last two weeks just trying to make sure that keep her healthy and fresh.

"But she swings the bat, and she swings it well."

Tough on Arkansas

Oklahoma senior right fielder Nicole Mendez, who bats sixth in the Sooners' lineup, was an Arkansas killer in the super regional. She went 5 for 7 in the 2 games, scored 5 runs and had 2 runs batted in.

"We threw everything at her and she was a very tough out and made something happen almost every at-bat," Razorbacks Coach Courtney Deifel said. "When you're getting that kind of production from your No. 6 hitter, you're pretty tough."

Sweet home Oklahoma

Oklahoma finished 30-0 at Marita Hynes Field this season. It was the Sooners' first perfect record at home since they went 18-0 in 2001. Oklahoma's senior class was 100-5 in home games the past four seasons.

In the tournament

Arkansas is 10-16 in NCAA Tournament, including 0-7 against Oklahoma.

The Razorbacks were 3-2 this season and advanced to their first super regional after going 3-0 to win a regional they hosted at Bogle Park in Fayetteville last weekend.

Vs. the Sooners

Oklahoma improved to 25-2 all-time against Arkansas, including 15-1 at home. The Razorbacks beat the Sooners 3-2 at Fayetteville in 2008 and 11-9 at Norman in 2009.

Moneyball

Oklahoma's Patty Gasso is the nation's highest-paid college softball coach. Last fall she received a contract extension through 2024 and a raise for a total annual financial compensation of $925,000. She has a salary of $725,000 combined with a bonus of $200,000 for staying at Oklahoma.

Sports on 05/27/2018