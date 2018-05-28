Home / Latest News /
Driver ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash on Arkansas highway
This article was published today at 2:15 p.m.
A 40-year-old Arkadelphia man died after the vehicle he was driving ran off a state highway and then rolled over twice, authorities said.
Arkansas State Police said it happened as Aaron J. Ledford was driving a 1996 Chevrolet south on Arkansas 347 shortly before 6:30 p.m. in Point Cedar in Hot Spring County.
According to a report, the Chevrolet first ran off the west side of the highway before hitting a ditch and then rolling twice back across the road.
Ledford was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He suffered fatal injuries.
The report didn't specify what may have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.
At least 176 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
JakeTidmore says... May 28, 2018 at 3:26 p.m.
So, if he's ejected, obviously there should be something about whether he was wearing his seat belt or not. But.....the ADG fails to address this important concern. Why???
