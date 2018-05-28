Hot Springs police arrest rape suspect

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl was arrested last week, authorities said.

Kenny Jason Walden was taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on a felony count of rape.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Garland County sheriff's office on April 11 received a report of a sexually abused 14-year-old.

In an interview April 10 at the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center, the girl said she was raped by Walden when she was alone with him, according to the affidavit. She said the last time it occurred was about two or three weeks before the interview, the affidavit said.

The first time it occurred was a year earlier when she was 13, the victim noted.

Walden declined to be interviewed by investigators, authorities said, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Metro on 05/28/2018