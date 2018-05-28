Trial set for duo in public sex-act case

A trial date has been set for two northeast Arkansas residents accused of producing videos of "hard-core sexual conduct" in public places, records show.

Trumann residents Leslie Sessions, 30, and Derek Calloway, 37, will each appear for jury trial Sept. 24-28, according to an order in Craighead County Circuit Court. A Sept. 17 plea deadline is also set.

Each faces three counts of public display of hard-core sexual conduct; three counts of sale, possession or distribution of obscene film; and three counts of promoting obscene performance.

Police say Sessions and Calloway are believed to have filmed sex acts in Jonesboro at a restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at a nature center and at a park.

Sessions fondled herself at various places, including at the restaurant as other patrons were dining and walking past her, according to the affidavit.

The pair, arrested in July, also "promoted the video recordings on various social media sites," according to authorities.

