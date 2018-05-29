Home /
Arkansas teen injured after bicycle hits pickup, police say
This article was published today at 4:27 p.m.
An Arkansas teenager was injured Tuesday when he collided with a pickup while riding his bike, authorities said.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the 15-year-old was riding north on Meadowbrook Road about 11:45 a.m. when he failed to yield to a 2009 Ford driving east on Washington Avenue.
The cyclist hit the truck behind its passenger door, a report states. Sgt. Owen Smith said the Jonesboro teen was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the pickup, 32-year-old Andrew Roberts of Jonesboro, was not injured, police said.
