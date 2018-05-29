21-year-old arrested in Little Rock home invasion; authorities say 4 children were inside residence

A man accused of forcing his way into a Little Rock home while four children were inside has been arrested, police said.

Kendrick Reed, 21, of Little Rock was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Monday at a residence on Towne Park Court, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Reed faces charges that include residential burglary, third-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree, records show.

Police say Reed and two other people forced their way into the Towne Park Court residence and struck a 21-year-old woman in the face.

According to the report, two handguns were found in Reed’s possession.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. Bail had not been set.