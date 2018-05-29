Home /
JOHN BRUMMETT: Sure, football will fix it
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
While Rex Nelson writes columns offering meaty substance on Little Rock's perilous flirtation with stagnation, there are those in the city--Mayor Mark Stodola and such, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who lives here temporarily--who seem to be saying intercollegiate football is the magic bullet.
The governor expresses great satisfaction that the 4-8 Razorbacks from Fayetteville have now agreed they will deign to play one game every other year in Little Rock's antiquated War Memorial Stadium, now propped up as a state park, along with a practice session every other spring.
Asa acknowledges that the 4-8 Razorbacks insist in exchange on an expenditure of a significant sum of money by 2019 to make this 1950s palace less substandard. But he says taxpayers can be hit up easily enough, or, presumably, we could incur publicly underwritten debt.
Man, oh, man, these fiscal conservatives really like college football, don't they?
If we'd throw a few more tens of thousands of poor people off Medicaid, maybe we could put a dome over War Memorial and lure a couple of 6-6 mid-major teams for a Dicamba Bowl or a Meth Bowl.
Stodola chimed in the other day that he wished the governor would send state taxpayer money to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock so it could start a football team to inhabit that midtown concrete edifice and make the college more attractive to would-be students, thus boosting Little Rock altogether.
Later, when I made fun of that notion on Twitter, the mayor replied that, for Little Rock to achieve its appropriate greatness, its institution of higher learning must be transformed from commuter-college inertia to a more widely visible and vibrant presence that a football team playing in War Memorial would bestow.
At that point, some smart-aleck tweeted that UA-Fort Smith would like a state-subsidized football team, too.
All Little Rock needs, it seems by the reckoning of the mayor and others, is a raw-boned, strong-armed college-age kid quarterbacking the Trojans to greatness.
Boston was nothing before Doug Flutie. Dallas was nothing until pass-happy Chad Morris coached SMU from misery to mediocrity. If you take the Rice Owls out of Houston, you're left with a ghost town. The Tulane Green Wave--not food, not music--is what makes New Orleans tick. There'd be no country music recorded in Nashville without the gridiron Vanderbilt Commodores.
I've said this before and now I'll say it again: Show me the people who do not go to UALR now but will enroll there if it has a football team. I just want to get a look at them, to try to figure out what happened to them along their way.
There's something altogether pitiful about this.
Little Rock essentially pleads for the 4-8 Razorbacks to throw its needy self a half of a pork chop, something to gnaw on in search of a shred of meat. Little Rock essentially says Arkansas is itself still such a small and needy place that the land-grant football team can't do as Alabama has done and abandon Birmingham or as even Mississippi has done and abandon Jackson.
And Little Rock essentially begs for public subsidies because it can't afford to do anything on its own.
Even for all that, I can't see a UALR football team being any good or drawing many fans. They've had pretty good basketball teams there--winners of games in the NCAA tournament--that couldn't fill their nice but relatively small on-campus playing venue.
The Razorbacks demonstrate annually that Arkansas is an infertile football recruiting base. Little Rock's once-storied public-school football programs are storied no more, except maybe at Little Rock McClellan.
I fail to see how UALR's losing to Delta State by 53-6 in War Memorial in front of 700 fans would lift Little Rock.
And I haven't even mentioned the operating deficit and ensuing burden to students and taxpayers.
Presumably, UALR would attempt to play at the mid-major level in which it plays basketball, with scholarships and absurdly overpaid coaches reaping elite incomes from the head-injury risks of college-age youth.
Do we even have enough poor people to kick off Medicaid to balance those books every year?
Maybe it's all about the gimmick. The Hogs now call their slow selves "razorfast." UCA has a purple field.
I'm thinking UALR could market itself around the Trojan nickname. Helmets bearing prophylactic decals might attract recruits. Maybe UALR could sloganize "Trojans--safe football," except there isn't any such thing.
But, then, "razorfast" isn't a real thing, either.
One other idea: UALR could hire the Pulaski Academy coach, Kevin Kelley, and save money on a punter.
------------v------------
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
Editorial on 05/29/2018
Print Headline: Sure, football will fix it
Comments on: JOHN BRUMMETT: Sure, football will fix it
RBear says... May 29, 2018 at 6:36 a.m.
Totally agree, John. I like the idea of UALR football, but at a time when Little Rock has tackled some other crucial issues and has a vision for the future. Right now, this is just hacking at solutions, hoping something will work. It's what I've seen over the past several years since returning home to Little Rock from a quarter century in San Antonio.
...
To be honest, UTSA football is a strong plus for the city but it was never viewed as crucial to the city's growth and development. They were more concerned about an NFL team in the Alamodome which almost seems like some of the speculative game here in Little Rock for football. Regardless, the good part about San Antonio is they humored the prospect long enough to realize they were being played by those teams for upgrades in their own cities.
...
War Memorial Stadium and the surrounding park should be in a city strategic plan, but with some citizen input on what makes sense. Too often, what I've seen in Little Rock is a bunch of white men crowded in a room or at a restaurant figuring out what the people really want and then sticking them with the bill, including that bill at the restaurant.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Jfish says... May 29, 2018 at 7:24 a.m.
Agree UALR FB would be a waste of money, but that is our culture, more entertainment will cure everything.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Delta2 says... May 29, 2018 at 8:55 a.m.
It's almost embarrassing to live in Arkansas when so many people are so hung up on a mediocre mid major team that pretty much represents upper left corner of the state. When I meet people from other states, one of the first things I say is that I am not a fan of UAF.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... May 29, 2018 at 9 a.m.
Thank you for finally putting a pin in this BSC idea of UALR football. Not in the sense of setting it aside for later consideration but rather literally putting a pin in it to finally let the air out of it.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GeneralMac says... May 29, 2018 at 9:28 a.m.
" Thank you for finally putting a pin in this BSC idea "
Does DoubleBlind believe the " oh so powerful John Brummett "decides what goes forward and what doesn't "
John Brummett ramblles on about Boston,Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, and Nashville.
???????????????
What in the world is their similarity to Little Rock Arkansas?
John fails to mention all of the above have professional sports teams.
A better comparison would be Omaha Nebraska and Little Rock.
No major league sports in either Nebraska or Arkansas.
The major university is in Lincoln, not Omaha.
The colleges that are in Omaha have good sports teams but neither U of Nebraska-Omaha or Creighton have a football program.
Before you " homers" get all upset and state "Omaha Nebraska, who wants to live there "?
Ask people across the United States about Little Rock Arkansas and the response would be the same.
Little Rock Arkansas is a warmer version of Omaha Nebraska .
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... May 29, 2018 at 9:33 a.m.
Actually, Little Rock is a smaller version of Detroit...
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... May 29, 2018 at 9:40 a.m.
Omaha has Warren Buffett. They don't need no stinking football.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... May 29, 2018 at 9:49 a.m.
And we get moz's totally irrelevant comment as if it adds to the discussion. I've figured out moz can't go a day WITHOUT commenting on Brummett's column whether the comment is relevant or not.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GeneralMac says... May 29, 2018 at 9:50 a.m.
I want to apologize to my friends in Omaha.
I meant no harm in posting my similarities between Omaha Nebraska and Little Rock Arkansas .
However, I should have mentioned the differences.
Omaha has twice the population of Little Rock.
Omaha has 12% Blacks..........Little Rock has 42% Blacks
Omaha has a crime index of 389....Little Rock's crime index is 748
Also , Omaha has a beautiful baseball stadium where the College World Series is played and where the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and many of their fans hope to end their season there as champs. ( I think they will )
( permalink | suggest removal )
Hog51 says... May 29, 2018 at 10:10 a.m.
I agree The college in little Rock does not need a football team and the state does not need to spend 16 million on the stadium for 1 game every 2 years. Th e city needs to develop a first class Softball/ baseball complex like Conway other cities have. There is big sales tax revenue that can be generate from these types of facilities
( permalink | suggest removal )
