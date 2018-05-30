2 arrested after stolen gun, pot, 3 children found in SUV, North Little Rock police say

A North Little Rock traffic stop ended in two arrests after a stolen gun, marijuana and three children under age 6 were discovered in an SUV, authorities say.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, an officer stopped a Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly after 6:45 p.m. Sunday after noticing the vehicle's passenger did not have a seat belts on and three children were not properly restrained in the back seat.

The driver, 25-year-old Jacob McDaniels of North Little Rock, had a suspended license and expired insurance, the officer noted. He had a bag of marijuana in his front pocket, the report states, and a 16-year-old passenger had a digital scale in his pocket.

While the vehicle was searched, a gun reported stolen out of Sherwood was found in the glove department and another bag of marijuana was also discovered, authorities said.

McDaniels' wife reportedly picked up the children, aged 2, 4 and 5.

The teen, whose name was not released, was taken to the Pulaski County juvenile detention center, according to the report.

McDaniels faces charges that include first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Wednesday morning.