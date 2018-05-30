Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 3:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Sheriff: Arkansas mother faces murder charge in death of infant

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:51 p.m.

tyra-neal-25-of-cash

PHOTO BY POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tyra Neal, 25, of Cash


An Arkansas woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of her infant child earlier this week, authorities said.

Tyra Neal, 25, of Cash faces charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, according to a news release from the Poinsett County sheriff’s office.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called in reference to an infant who was possibly dead at a home on Ritch Road in Pitts.

Responding to the residence were the sheriff's office, Medic One, Weiner Fire and Rescue and the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Kevin Molder said.

Additional information regarding the circumstances of the infant’s death was not released Wednesday afternoon.

Neal remained at the Poinsett County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster, and no bail had been set. She has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sheriff: Arkansas mother faces murder charge in death of infant

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online