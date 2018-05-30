Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Arkansas mother faces murder charge in death of infant
An Arkansas woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of her infant child earlier this week, authorities said.
Tyra Neal, 25, of Cash faces charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, according to a news release from the Poinsett County sheriff’s office.
Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called in reference to an infant who was possibly dead at a home on Ritch Road in Pitts.
Responding to the residence were the sheriff's office, Medic One, Weiner Fire and Rescue and the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Kevin Molder said.
Additional information regarding the circumstances of the infant’s death was not released Wednesday afternoon.
Neal remained at the Poinsett County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster, and no bail had been set. She has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.
