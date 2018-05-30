Body recovered from river in Arkansas where girl was swept into current

Authorities say a body was recovered Sunday from a river in eastern Arkansas where a young girl disappeared more than two weeks ago.

A girl, believed to be 9 years old, was swept into a strong current on the White River near Des Arc on May 13, according to Randy Zellers, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The Prairie County sheriff’s office directed questions regarding the body to the Arkansas State Police.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler confirmed that a recovery effort happened over the weekend but noted that his agency was not involved.

“The Criminal Investigation Division had been requested by the sheriff’s department early on following the reported disappearance for purposes of documenting some interviews and other forms of assistance,” Sadler said.

The spokesman said state police are awaiting a cause of death report from the state Crime Laboratory.

Additional information was not immediately available Wednesday morning.