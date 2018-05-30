Former Hog crushes slam for our heroes

James McCann took a second to watch his third-inning grand slam disappear into the left-center field seats.

He demolished the fastball from Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs, and nobody was going to blame him for admiring the hardest-hit ball of his major league career.

McCann's third career grand slam and fourth home run this season traveled an estimated 437 feet on a career-best 109.4 mph exit velocity, according to Statcast. The no-doubt slam gave the Detroit Tigers a five-run cushion in the third inning Monday afternoon at Comerica Park, part of a 9-3 victory over the Angels.

"It was a good feeling and a big spot in the game to open it up like that," said McCann, who played for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and still lives there. "I try not to show anybody up. It was definitely a special hit, a special feeling."

It was special for another reason.

McCann said starting pitcher Matthew Boyd came to him about honoring fallen heroes from Michigan on Memorial Day. Boyd and McCann wrote the names of the troops on the cleats they wore in Monday's game.

McCann honored Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Luciano Montemayor, Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Jennings, Army Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Suzch and Army Staff Sgt. Michael Hullender.

"I feel very blessed to be able to play a game for a living," McCann said. "And the freedoms that we have here, the freedom to do that. Just being able to honor people that have paid the ultimate sacrifice one day doesn't seem like enough."

McCann said Boyd asked whether he'd be interested in writing the names on their cleats.

"It was a no-brainer," said McCann, who credited Boyd and Jordan Field, who runs the Detroit Tigers Foundation, with getting in contact with TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors). "We got eight names of fallen soldiers from the area. We knew their families were going to be here today."

McCann said he didn't get a chance to talk to the family members, but he was told family members of Jennings were interviewed during the game and said he played baseball.

"They felt like he was watching over me and that hit today was pretty special for them," McCann said.

Boyd said McCann understands the platform players have to do something to honor fallen heroes.

"James is an awesome guy," Boyd said. "He's a guy that truly understands how grateful we are to be here today. We all do, but he does as well.

"It's cool we get to wear a cool uniform. It's cool there's no work today. People have lost their lives defending our country and this is our day to honor them. We don't want to lose sight of that."

Tired of Cleveland

Though his team is going back to the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is growing tired of LeBron James standing in the way of another Golden State title.

After the Warriors' 101-92 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 on Monday, Lacob said he is fatigued about facing the Cleveland Cavaliers again.

"Sort of tired of Cleveland, to be honest," Lacob told The Athletic's Anthony Slater when discussing the start of the Finals on Thursday.

The road to the Finals hasn't been easy for Cleveland and Golden State this season, with both teams pushed to Game 7 of their conference finals against Boston and Houston, respectively.

"It was a very tough series," Lacob said. "Winning on the road, first time we've ever done that in Game 7. That's a big one. But the big one's still to come. Gotta go win the title."

Sports quiz

What team drafted James McCann in 2008?

Sports answer

The Chicago White Sox in the 31st round, but McCann did not sign.

