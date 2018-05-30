MISSING PEOPLE IN ARKANSAS: Share your experiences with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter

There are 527 people reported missing in Arkansas, according to the state's Never Forgotten database. The case of Little Rock resident Ebby Steppach, who was missing for two and a half years before her remains were found at a west Little Rock park, brought to light some of the issues regarding investigative procedure in missing persons cases, and we want to hear your stories.

Have you reported someone missing in Arkansas? What was your experience like? Were you told to wait a certain number of hours before filing an official report? After you did, how was the case investigated? Were you kept in the loop regarding your loved one? We want to know, regardless of the outcome of the case.

If you're willing to share your story, please fill out the form on this page or contact the reporter directly at vmonk@arkansasonline.com.