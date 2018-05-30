Police: Teen, man shot during struggle with masked intruder at west Little Rock apartment

Two people were shot during a struggle after a gunman wearing a ski mask broke into their west Little Rock apartment early Wednesday, authorities said.

Alexis Adams, 19, told investigators the assailant kicked down the door at the unit at 1602 Green Mountain Drive around 5 a.m. and then hit her with a handgun, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The gunman, who was said to be wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing, then wrestled with another resident, 23-year-old Lincoln Brison, police wrote.

During the struggle, the gun went off and hit the right arms of both Adams and Brison, the report states. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The intruder reportedly fled from the apartment with a PlayStation 4 and four games valued at a combined $450. No arrest had been made at the time of the report.

The two victims were treated and released from a Little Rock hospital, police said.