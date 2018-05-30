Home / Latest News /
Police: Teen, man shot during struggle with masked intruder at west Little Rock apartment
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Two people were shot during a struggle after a gunman wearing a ski mask broke into their west Little Rock apartment early Wednesday, authorities said.
Alexis Adams, 19, told investigators the assailant kicked down the door at the unit at 1602 Green Mountain Drive around 5 a.m. and then hit her with a handgun, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
The gunman, who was said to be wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing, then wrestled with another resident, 23-year-old Lincoln Brison, police wrote.
During the struggle, the gun went off and hit the right arms of both Adams and Brison, the report states. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The intruder reportedly fled from the apartment with a PlayStation 4 and four games valued at a combined $450. No arrest had been made at the time of the report.
The two victims were treated and released from a Little Rock hospital, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Teen, man shot during struggle with masked intruder at west Little Rock apartment
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
rtw says... May 30, 2018 at 1:09 p.m.
1602 Green Mountain Drive . . .the same Section-8 crime magnet (that used to be a good place to rent and live).
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.