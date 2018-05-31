Chef surfaces at Capital Hotel year after leaving west Little Rock's Crowne Plaza

We hadn't heard much regarding Andre Poirot since he left the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 201 S. Shackleford Road in west Little Rock, almost exactly a year ago.

Now he has surfaced at the Capital Hotel, where he is directing their private dining service and has designed the menu for the hotel's latest Food, Libations & Conversations event, titled "Island Time," 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 7 at the hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The menu reflects the six years Poirot spent in Bermuda before moving to the United States, where he served as executive chef for Begue's Restaurant at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans and subsequently the award-winning executive chef at the Peabody Hotel before it became the Little Rock Marriott.

He has teamed up with Certified Sommelier Jonathan Looney of O'Looney's Wine & Liquor for "selected libations to compliment the meal," which, in place of the usual formal wine dinner, will be served "family-style." Price is $93, including 20 percent gratuity and applicable tax. Visit tinyurl.com/y9ju9p34. (By the way, Poirot is a native of the Alsatian ski resort community of Cornimont in France, and earned his toque at the same culinary school as Denis Seyer, formerly of Gypsy's Grill, Alouette's and Restaurant Jacques and Suzanne's.)