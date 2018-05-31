Road crashes kill child, man

At least two people were killed and seven were injured in two crashes this week, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A child was killed and three other people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening, the state police said.

The teen driver of a 2001 Nissan headed west on Friendship Road in Conway about 5 p.m. didn't stop at the stop sign at the street's intersection with Arkansas 25, according to the report.

The vehicle was then hit on its driver's side by a 2013 Honda Odyssey headed north on the state highway, the report states, causing both vehicles to spin west across the road. The Nissan hit a curb, going airborne before landing in a ditch on the west side of the highway, the report said.

Authorities said the Honda struck a southbound 2007 Dodge Caravan that was in the turning lane of Arkansas 25.

A child passenger in the Nissan suffered fatal injuries, according to the report. The boy's name and age were not released.

The Nissan's driver, who was not named, and two of the vehicle's other passengers -- 18-year-old Michael Brown of Bigelow and another unidentified youth -- were listed as hurt. The report did not detail the extent of their injuries.

A Hot Springs man was killed and four people were hurt Tuesday in a collision on a state highway, according to a preliminary crash report.

Police said the wreck occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. when Chad Moreland, 46, driving a 2011 Cadillac north on Arkansas 7 near Jessieville, crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2013 Hyundai and Moreland was killed.

The occupants of the Hyundai -- Tanya and Williams Bane of Clarksville, both 46, and two unidentified children -- were hurt in the crash, authorities said. The report did not detail the extent of their injuries.

Police said the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of both crashes.

