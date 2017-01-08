Ladahlord, left, played by Aaron Eley, offers James, played by Mallory Sullivan, a special potion from his bag of magic in this rehearsal scene from Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr. The play will be presented at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in Love Auditorium at Bryant High School.
Just peachy
James, giant peach to come to life in Bryant High School production
Bryant High School will present Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr. at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in Love Auditorium at the high school. Admission is $5 and may be paid at the door. Jeremy Clay, drama instructor at Bryant High School, directs the local production. The play features words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald. The play is presented through special arrangement with ... READ MORE
LATEST NEWS
There were no “swans a swimming,” no “French hens” nor any “partridges in pear trees.” But the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area of Arkansas did witness 20,000 plus individual birds this Christmas season and more than 100 species, team leaders for the area’s various bird-count projects said.
THAT'S LIFE
Memories of Christmas in the bag
The holidays are almost a blur, but I have a few lingering memories — some good, some bad. Here are my highlights of Christmas 2016, most of which don’t include actual gifts. • My little nephews were the most fun, as I expected. My now 6-year-old nephew, Seb, was the life of the room. (By the way, I was embarrassed to realize that I had his age wrong in a previous column. I am writing this on his birthday, Jan. 4. He’s having a birthday... READ MORE
FRONT & CENTER
New Clark County judge enjoys public service
When Clark County Judge Troy Tucker welcomed visitors to his office on the second floor of the courthouse recently, he told them, “Public service is in my blood.” He later took them downstairs to the first floor and showed them a wall of fame that features photographs of the previous county judges. And right there, near the beginning of the display, is a photo of Goodin Deaton, who served as county judge from 1866 to 1868. “That’s my gr... READ MORE
CALENDAR
COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA
Jan. 8 Panel Discussion on David O. Dodd LITTLE ROCK — A panel discussion commemorating the life, death and myth surrounding David Owen Dodd will take place at 2 p.m. at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St. The Dodd family lived for a time in the area near what is now Bryant. The free event, titled the Life and the Legend, will feature presenters Carl Moneyhon, Phillip McMath and Stephan McAteer. For more... READ MORE