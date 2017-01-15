As one of the highest traveled corridors in the state, Interstate 30 is undergoing continued improvements to accommodate capacity and make travel time more efficient, especially through Saline County.
Rush-hour relief
Highway improvements set to ease traffic, increase safety
Frequent travelers to and from Little Rock who live in Saline County or farther southwest in Malvern or Hot Springs might find a welcome change in the newly expanded Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange. In the coming months and year, motorists can expect more changes to help ease traffic flow in the area. About 10 years ago, A major overhaul on the I-30 stretch from the Pulaski-Saline county line to the U.S. 70 exit took place to a... READ MORE
LATEST NEWS
Business leaders and others gathered Jan. 5 to welcome the new year as the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Thursday Lunch and Awards Presentation at the Benton Event Center. Farmers Bank and Trust sponsored the event; Gina’s Catering provided the lunch.
THAT'S LIFE
Stanley Russ was friend, encourager
We lost one of the good guys when Stanley Russ died earlier this month. Whether you knew the former state senator, longtime life-insurance salesman and cattle farmer, he made the world a better place. A lot of wonderful, important people die, and I don’t write about most of them, but Stanley was one of my favorite people in the world. Every time he saw me or would call me, the first thing he would always say was, ‘How’s my favorite jour... READ MORE
FRONT & CENTER
Mountain Pine mayor works to solve city’s problems
Mayor Rick Petty Sr. said he hopes things are on the upswing for the city of Mountain Pine. “We have our issues. … What city doesn’t?” said Petty, who was sworn in as mayor Jan. 1. “We are working to solve them the best we can.” Petty said the city did receive a bit of good news recently. “We received a letter telling us a Dollar General [store] is coming,” he said. “It’s going to be in the 2900 block of Mountain Pine Road … sometime th... READ MORE
CALENDAR
COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA
Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 Performance Time Change BRYANT — Bryant High School will present Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr. at 7 p.m. today and Monday in Love Auditorium at the high school. Admission is $5 and may be paid at the door. Today’s performance was originally scheduled as an afternoon matinee, but Jeremy Clay, director and drama instructor at the high school, said the play will now be presented at 7 tonight. Jan. 16 Holi... READ MORE