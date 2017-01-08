The holidays are almost a blur, but I have a few lingering memories — some good, some bad. Here are my highlights of Christmas 2016, most of which don’t include actual gifts. • My little nephews were the most fun, as I expected. My now 6-year-old nephew, Seb, was the life of the room. (By the way, I was embarrassed to realize that I had his age wrong in a previous column. I am writing this on his birthday, Jan. 4. He’s having a birthday... READ MORE