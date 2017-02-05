PHOTO BY: Carol Rolf Appearing in the upcoming presentation of The Miracle Worker at The Royal Theatre in Benton are, from left, Berkeley Courtney-Moore, who appears as Helen Keller in four of the shows; April Bartholmey, who plays Anne Sullivan; and Hannah Dickinson, who also appears as Helen in four of the shows. The play will be presented Feb. 16-19 and 23-26.

'Moving story' The Miracle Worker to open Feb. 16 at the Royal Theatre Carol Rolf/Contributing Writer

The Royal Players will present The Miracle Worker on Feb. 16-19 and 23-26 at The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. in Benton. The cast includes a wide array of actors from Benton and nearby cities and features two young girls who share the role of Helen Keller, who was left blind and deaf by an illness when she was an infant. The three-act play was written by William Gibson and is based on the Helen Keller autobiography The Story of My L... READ MORE

THAT'S LIFE 7-year-old is already a writer I have been writing for most of my life, it seems. When I was a little girl, I loved to read, and I was nosy. Although I didn’t work for my high school newspaper, once I found journalism in college, I never looked back. That was about 35 years ago, and I hope to keep going for many more. It still makes my heart beat fast. My boys are wonderful writers (and that’s coming from a slew of teachers through the years, not just Momma), and the... READ MORE

FRONT & CENTER New Hot Spring County sheriff always wanted ‘to be a cop’ Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash always wanted to be in law enforcement. “I’ve always wanted to be a cop. I remember in kindergarten, we had a program where we had to stand up and tell what we wanted to be when we grew up. I said, ‘I want to be a cop,’” Cash said. “I ran for sheriff as an independent, so I was not on the ballot until November,” said Cash, who was sworn in as the new Hot Spring County sheriff on Jan. 1. “There were fo... READ MORE