Students are served watermelon chunks by Glen Rose High School’s FFA president Grace Baker as she and fellow seniors show the kids how to make a parfait during a service project in which she and fellow seniors are teaching the younger students about agriculture.
Food for thought
Glen Rose students teaching agriculture’s vital role to 4th-graders
Two Glen Rose High School seniors and friends are helping their fellow younger Beavers learn about agriculture and its importance in the food chain. As part of their Advanced Placement literature class, Amy Hendricks and Grace Baker are required to conduct a service project. They have been increasing fourth-graders’ agriculture literacy every other week through a special teaching project. Hendricks noted that some agricultural issues ar... READ MORE
LATEST NEWS
ARKADELPHIA — Each year, nestled on the intimate campus of Ouachita Baptist University, world-renowned artists — some OBU alumni — visit and perform as part of the Ouachita Arts Series.
THAT'S LIFE
Baby gear has improved over the years
A lot of things have changed since I had my babies. I may have mentioned that I’m going to be a grandmother in May — a little girl is on her way, and her name is Kennedy. My daughter-in-law is registering for baby gifts (that’s a new thing since I had my two boys) for her showers, and it’s amazing what products are out there. Everything has improved or amped up since my babies were born in 1989 and 1993. For Christmas, she got a heartbe... READ MORE
FRONT & CENTER
Mountain Pine mayor works to solve city’s problems
Mayor Rick Petty Sr. said he hopes things are on the upswing for the city of Mountain Pine. “We have our issues. … What city doesn’t?” said Petty, who was sworn in as mayor Jan. 1. “We are working to solve them the best we can.” Petty said the city did receive a bit of good news recently. “We received a letter telling us a Dollar General [store] is coming,” he said. “It’s going to be in the 2900 block of Mountain Pine Road … sometime th... READ MORE
CALENDAR
COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA
Jan. 23 and 24 After-School Adventures BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. both days at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766. Jan. 24 Maker Mania! BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels are invited to make crafts from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memor... READ MORE