Lannie Richardson, 7, of Arkadelphia reads to Joey as part of the Cat Tales program at the Clark County Humane Society in Arkadelphia.
Cat Tales
Clark County Humane Society’s program a win-win for children, cat
Kids and kittens — it’s hard to imagine anything cuter, unless it’s kids reading to kittens. The Cat Tales program at the Humane Society of Clark County in Arkadelphia is in full swing. Children are given a nonjudgmental atmosphere to practice their reading skills, and the cats have the opportunity to acclimate themselves to human behavior, said Amanda Malcom-Bell, executive director. It’s a popular program around the country, she noted... READ MORE
THAT'S LIFE
To sleep, perchance an entire night
I just want to sleep through the night. Just once. I wake up about 3:30 every morning, not by choice. Sometimes it’s 3 a.m. I went online in desperation to see if I could find sleep tips. I already do the right things. It’s called having good “sleep hygiene,” and that doesn’t mean a bath before bed — although a warm bath can help you sleep, and I am a morning-shower girl. I follow the rules, though — no TV in the bedroom, no phone by my... READ MORE
FRONT & CENTER
New Hot Spring County sheriff always wanted ‘to be a cop’
Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash always wanted to be in law enforcement. “I’ve always wanted to be a cop. I remember in kindergarten, we had a program where we had to stand up and tell what we wanted to be when we grew up. I said, ‘I want to be a cop,’” Cash said. “I ran for sheriff as an independent, so I was not on the ballot until November,” said Cash, who was sworn in as the new Hot Spring County sheriff on Jan. 1. “There were fo... READ MORE
CALENDAR
COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA
Jan. 29 Art Exhibit ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Historical Museum will have an open house, featuring a new exhibit titled An Afternoon in Hollywood, from 2-4 p.m. at 750 S. Fifth St. For more information, call (870) 230-1360. Jan. 30 After-School Adventures BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited,... READ MORE