Katy Petrus, director of Covenant Recovery in Malvern, and Jeremy McKenzie, executive director of Covenant Recovery, lead a tour of the Malvern facility, which allows men to complete their incarceration and prepares them to re-enter life as productive citizens.
Fresh start
Covenant Recovery re-entry program serves justice, restores lives
Five months doesn't seem like a long time in life's grand design, but for some Arkansans, their entire worlds can change in that short span. They can go from being crippled by life-stunting circumstances such as drug addiction to having days filled with work and enough money in the bank for a fresh start. On Dec. 16, Steven Rogers, 42, originally from Morrilton, was set to complete his 150 days at Covenant Recovery's re-entry program fo...
In Mark 16:15 of the New International Version of the Bible, it reads, “And He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.’”
(Un)happy returns part of Christmas
Christmas is over — let the returns begin! Actually, I returned many gifts before I gave them. It inevitably happens every year. I know it's a hectic time for businesses, and mistakes are made, so I remain calm. Having worked with the public all my life, I try to be understanding. Not that it can't be reeeally irritating. For example, my sister-in-law picked out monogrammed note cards at a store from which we have to order online. A fri...
Bauxite educator has more than 10 million views on YouTube
An educator in Bauxite has gained some internet notoriety in the past couple of years after deciding on a whim to make a YouTube video. Tyler Tarver, currently the director of curriculum, instruction, communications and technology for the Bauxite School District, made a video in 2009 on the slope-intercept formula. He said the entire process took maybe five minutes, but in seven years, the video has gained more than a million and a quar...
Jan. 3 Table-Top Teens BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766. Saline County Master Gardeners BENTON — Master Gardener Ellis James will present a program about pruning at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766. Adult Computer Cl...