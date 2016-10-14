19-month-old dies days after being injured in Arkansas shooting

A toddler who was injured during a Sunday shooting in Eudora died Thursday night, the Pulaski County coroner said.

Coroner Gerone Hobbs said 19-month-old Truth Turner died Thursday at 11:40 p.m. She was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in serious condition after the shooting, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Truth was injured when shots were fired into a house in the 200 block of Mabry Street sometime before 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas State Police said in a news release. Trent Turner, 24, and Viniki Haney, 34, were also hurt and transported to Chicot Memorial Hospital. They were no longer hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, according to the hospital.

State police said shots were fired at two other homes — both on Front Street in Eudora — later Sunday night. No one was hurt at either house.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said investigators are following multiple leads to determine the shooter or shooters. The shooting and other reported gunfire are “believed to be tied together,” he told Arkansas Online on Monday.