Police investigate armed robbery at Kroger in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood
This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating after a deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint at a grocery store in Hillcrest, police said.
It happened about 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kroger at 614 Beechwood St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The 53-year-old victim, who works for Gourmet Foods International, told investigators he was on the store's east side when a gunman walked up and demanded cash.
The worker said he didn't have any money, at which point the assailant demanded a tablet the man was using to make his delivery, the report said.
After getting the device, the gunman ran west from the area. He had not been arrested at the time of the report, though police were able to track the tablet to an area along JFK Avenue in North Little Rock.
The robber is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s who stands about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was wearing a black scarf, a white T-shirt with black writing and black jeans.
The latest holdup comes a little more than two weeks after three women were robbed Oct. 11 in the parking lot of the Kroger in the Heights, which is about 2 miles north of the Hillcrest store. There was also an armed robbery in Hillcrest that night — outside a coffee shop a block away from the Kroger at 2913 Kavanuagh Blvd. — that police said was believed to have been committed by the same people.
It wasn't immediately known if the Thursday night robbery was thought to be tied to the earlier holdups.
Delta2 says... October 28, 2016 at 12:17 p.m.
Again?
DontSweatIt says... October 28, 2016 at 12:19 p.m.
So where's the BLM now? Not interested since it's a black committing the crime. More thugs ( ie, super predators, as Hillary would call them) destroying our neighborhoods!
HenryP says... October 28, 2016 at 12:19 p.m.
Do you think it's time for the good people of LR to vote for law and order candidates?
KMS says... October 28, 2016 at 12:38 p.m.
I do hope people are starting to understand that, through voting in certain politicians, who deny funding for in the micro - food stamps, macro - a thorough understanding of what these children go through, who then grow to adults who don't care what the ramifications of their crimes actually entail. The school to prison pipeline is only the start...
Also, the police do not and cannot *stop* crime. They are there for clean up only. In order to actually stop crime, we'd have to set up a Minority Report type of society, which personally, I do not want to live in. When you hear the police or politician start talking about "law and order," it means that they want to take away *our* (non law breaking) rights.
We all need to step back and connect dots and actually look at the larger picture. I told my husband in 2007 that because of the financial meltdown, we would start seeing bigger crimes. It happened during the Great Depression and nothing has changed today - take away people's money (even taxpayer - it's cheaper to pay for housing & food stamps than prison) and they become desperate. Starving to death ain't pretty.
Mongo419 says... October 28, 2016 at 12:43 p.m.
Our neighborhoods. Our neighborhoods. Our neighborhoods. Wha! Wha! Whaaa! Take your whining tail somewhere and be useful. You can use that freeway they built through our neighborhoods to get there.
MM03 says... October 28, 2016 at 12:45 p.m.
There is quite a lot of armed crime being committed in what is otherwise a popular and nice area of LR. Cops need to stand around on corners during evening hours in this area if that is what it takes. This is getting beyond ridiculous. I will not be found in that area at night anymore without my concealed carry weapon. If I am accosted, they will not get my wallet but will get something.
