Police investigate armed robbery at Kroger in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating after a deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint at a grocery store in Hillcrest, police said.

It happened about 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kroger at 614 Beechwood St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 53-year-old victim, who works for Gourmet Foods International, told investigators he was on the store's east side when a gunman walked up and demanded cash.

The worker said he didn't have any money, at which point the assailant demanded a tablet the man was using to make his delivery, the report said.

After getting the device, the gunman ran west from the area. He had not been arrested at the time of the report, though police were able to track the tablet to an area along JFK Avenue in North Little Rock.

The robber is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s who stands about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was wearing a black scarf, a white T-shirt with black writing and black jeans.

The latest holdup comes a little more than two weeks after three women were robbed Oct. 11 in the parking lot of the Kroger in the Heights, which is about 2 miles north of the Hillcrest store. There was also an armed robbery in Hillcrest that night — outside a coffee shop a block away from the Kroger at 2913 Kavanuagh Blvd. — that police said was believed to have been committed by the same people.

It wasn't immediately known if the Thursday night robbery was thought to be tied to the earlier holdups.