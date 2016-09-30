Fire chief: Truck catches fire after hit by train in Arkansas

A freight train hit a truck east of Morrilton on Friday afternoon, causing it to catch fire as the train pushed it approximately three-fourths of 1 mile farther down the track, the Morrilton fire chief said.

Chief Earle Eichenberger said the eastbound train hit the northbound 10-wheel truck at the Sardis Crossing on Roosevelt Road just south of U.S. Highway 64. He said that to his knowledge, the truck’s two occupants survived the crash while no one on the train was injured.

The train hit the truck right behind its cab about 3:15 p.m., Eichenberger said. He described the vehicle as a 10-wheel truck that looked like a septic tanker. It appeared empty, Eichenberger said, while the contents of the train were unknown.

[LIST: Top 10 most hazardous train crossings in Arkansas]

Eichenberger estimated that it would be a couple hours before the track was cleared. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to put out the truck’s fire and resulting spot fires nearby.

A call to a Union Pacific spokesman was not immediately returned.

The railroad track runs parallel to U.S. 64. There’s some traffic in the area, Eichenberger said, but not “an extreme amount.”