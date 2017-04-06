Arkansas attorney general defends plan for multiple executions

A spokesman for Arkansas' attorney general says the state will continue to defend its plan for multiple executions at the end of the month, saying that the victims' families deserve to see justice in the cases.

Judd Deere is spokesman for Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. He noted that a federal judge on Thursday only blocked one of the eight executions scheduled for this month.

Deere says Rutledge will respond to all legal challenges that might occur "as the prisoners continue to use all available means to delay their lawful sentences."

The first two executions are set for April 17, though other legal challenges are pending.