Arkansas AG: Medical supplier's complaint that would halt executions should be dismissed

A complaint brought by a medical supplier that seeks to prevent one of its drugs from being used in lethal injections in Arkansas should be thrown out, the state's attorney general said in a filing Wednesday.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. on Tuesday filed a complaint in Pulaski County Circuit Court seeking a temporary restraining order or injunction "to prevent the use of our product for something other than a legitimate medical purpose," it said in a statement. 📄 Click here to read the full complaint filed Tuesday by McKesson.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge later Tuesday requested that the case be moved to Faulkner County Circuit Court and Wednesday filed a motion requesting it be dismissed entirely. 📄 Click here to read the Wednesday filing.

The filing from Rutledge contends McKesson's complaint fails to "state facts upon which relief can be granted" and notes that it "amounts to a stay of executions" because a court order barring the drug's use would prevent the lethal injections from proceeding.

"[T]his Court lacks jurisdiction to grant a stay of executions as a matter of settled Arkansas law," Rutledge wrote. "The complaint should be dismissed accordingly."

A hearing on the case before Circuit Judge Alice Gray is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The executions of Ledell Lee and Stacey Johnson are scheduled Thursday night.

