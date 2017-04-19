Home /
Arkansas AG: Medical supplier's complaint that would halt executions should be dismissed
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m. Updated today at 11:15 a.m.
A complaint brought by a medical supplier that seeks to prevent one of its drugs from being used in lethal injections in Arkansas should be thrown out, the state's attorney general said in a filing Wednesday.
McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. on Tuesday filed a complaint in Pulaski County Circuit Court seeking a temporary restraining order or injunction "to prevent the use of our product for something other than a legitimate medical purpose," it said in a statement. 📄 Click here to read the full complaint filed Tuesday by McKesson.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge later Tuesday requested that the case be moved to Faulkner County Circuit Court and Wednesday filed a motion requesting it be dismissed entirely. 📄 Click here to read the Wednesday filing.
The filing from Rutledge contends McKesson's complaint fails to "state facts upon which relief can be granted" and notes that it "amounts to a stay of executions" because a court order barring the drug's use would prevent the lethal injections from proceeding.
"[T]his Court lacks jurisdiction to grant a stay of executions as a matter of settled Arkansas law," Rutledge wrote. "The complaint should be dismissed accordingly."
A hearing on the case before Circuit Judge Alice Gray is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
The executions of Ledell Lee and Stacey Johnson are scheduled Thursday night.
Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
DontGoThere says... April 19, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.
So wonder if this medical supplier is offering a refund on these drugs that they sold us? You know they knew what the drugs were being used for! Make them refund our money!
hah406 says... April 19, 2017 at 11:58 a.m.
They did not know at the time of purchase what they were to be used for. The state deliberately deceived McKesson. As well, McKesson has already issued a refund to the state, but the state has refused to return the drugs to McKesson. Read all the stories before commenting you idiot.
