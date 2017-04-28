4th execution caps state's series

GRADY -- Arkansas delayed the scheduled execution of Kenneth Williams for at least two hours Thursday night while the U.S. Supreme Court again considered an inmate's final appeals for mercy.

The state Department of Correction postponed the start time for Williams' execution, originally set for 7 p.m., as a "courtesy" to the nation's high court while it considered three filings, according to spokesmen for Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The court did not formally order the state to hold off on the execution while it reviewed the filings and had not ruled as of 9 p.m.

"Our intent is to carry that [execution] out tonight, but we're willing to work with the Supreme Court," Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A jury recommended death for Williams, 38, in August 2000 for killing 57-year-old Cecil Boren. Boren died at his Grady home, near the Cummins prison unit from which Williams escaped days into serving a life sentence for a previous murder conviction. Lincoln County Circuit Judge Fred Davis III presided over the trial and issued the death sentence.

Williams' three filings with the U.S. Supreme Court focused on whether the judicial system properly considered whether Williams is intellectually disabled now and was at the time of his trial and earlier post-conviction appeals.

State and federal judges rejected several other execution-day appeals, many on technical grounds but also including whether Williams is too unhealthy for the state's three-drug protocol to kill him without risking severe pain.

Hours before the scheduled lethal injection, Hutchinson declined to spare Williams' life when asked to do so by Kayla Greenwood, whose father, Michael Greenwood, died in a crash with Williams during a high-speed chase after his prison escape.

Boren's widow, Genie, and his two daughters were among family members who prepared to witness Williams' execution through a window with a one-way view into the execution room. Genie Boren said Wednesday that she thought the death penalty for Williams was just because a jury issued the sentence and that she hoped it would bring her family closure.

Williams would be the fourth convicted murderer executed over an eight-day period beginning with Ledell Lee's late-night lethal injection April 20, the first time the state executed a prisoner in more than a decade. Jack Jones Jr. and Marcel Williams were executed Monday in the nation's first double execution since 2000.

The state has executed 29 inmates by lethal injection at the 115-year-old Cummins Unit's execution chamber, which was completed in 1978. Before then, the state executed inmates using an electric chair, which is now housed at the Old State House Museum in Little Rock.

Hutchinson initially scheduled eight inmates for execution over an 11-day period -- designed as four back-to-back lethal injections held on consecutive Mondays and Thursdays -- but state and federal judges granted more time to four of the men.

Courtroom volleys over the past month aired the inmates' requests for mercy that cited innocence, traumatic upbringings and mental and physical health ailments.

The weekslong contention also brought into question the three drugs Arkansas uses for execution -- a sedative, a paralytic and a lethal dose of potassium chloride -- as the prisoners' attorneys argued the sequence risked inflicting significant pain on the condemned. Drug companies, meanwhile, said the state used deceit to acquire the sedative and knowingly flouted nationwide company controls designed to keep medicine from executioners' grasp.

Hutchinson's initial schedule, meant to exhaust the state's supply of the sedative, midazolam, before it expires Sunday, would have been an unprecedented pace of executions since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty more than 40 years ago.

International media descended upon Arkansas in the run-up to the first scheduled execution April 17. Actor Johnny Depp, prominent death-penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean and former Arkansas death-row inmate Damien Echols were among those who criticized the plan. A USA Today headline this week called the compressed series of Arkansas' lethal injections a "parade of executions."

Of the executions carried out this month, only Jones' lethal injection started on schedule. Court appeals and temporary stays delayed the other executions into the night. Lee, for example, was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m., four minutes before his 24-hour death warrant expired.

"[Hutchinson] knew that by setting those dates it would spur litigation and not all of them would go through," Davis said. "The wheels of the justice system continue to move."

CONVICTED IN 3 SLAYINGS

Kenneth Williams on Thursday declined a special last meal and instead requested Communion, which consisted of a wafer and juice administered by his Protestant spiritual adviser between 3 and 4 p.m., Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said.

Around 6:15 p.m., a caravan of prisons department vehicles headed toward the execution chamber with some of the execution witnesses.

Williams also received the standard meal given to all inmates Thursday: two pieces of fried chicken, barbecue beans, sweet rice, stewed seasoned tomatoes, whole kernel corn, four slices of bread, two cinnamon rolls and two cookies, Graves said.

All four executed inmates were served fried chicken as part of their last meals. Jones did not eat the chicken on his tray, according to a Department of Correction log of his execution-day activities.

"Whether or not that is customary or some type of tradition, I cannot speak to," Graves said. "It may just be inmates like fried chicken."

Anticipating their ride to the execution chamber Monday evening, three selected media witnesses congregated around a circular table away from other reporters to walk through what they were about to see.

Williams of Pine Bluff was convicted of three murders and accepted responsibility for the death of a fourth man. He was 21 when a jury recommended that he die for killing Boren.

Less than three weeks into a life sentence handed down in the 1999 slaying of Dominique Hurd, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cheerleader, Williams broke out of prison. He hid in a truck carrying hog slop and later went to Boren's home, less than 5 miles from the prison.

Williams shot Boren seven times and stole his Ford F-150. He spent a day on the lam before he was captured in Missouri after crashing Boren's truck into a delivery truck driven by 24-year-old Michael Greenwood, who died from the crash.

In 2005, Williams confessed in a letter to the Pine Bluff Commercial to killing 36-year-old Jerrell Jenkins on the same night he killed Hurd. The Jenkins case was unsolved, and Williams was ultimately convicted.

Williams told the Pine Bluff newspaper he wanted to confess his sins after converting to Christianity.

He spent his last years on death row as a prolific writer whose books are used by a Minneapolis homeless shelter to encourage at-risk youth to avoid criminal lives, according to Kathy McGregor, who runs the Northwest Arkansas-based Prison Story Project and met Williams last year when working with some of the state's death-row inmates.

PROTESTERS

At the prison gate, half a dozen Arkansas State Police cars were lined up bumper to bumper dividing two cordoned off areas with anti-death-penalty protesters to the left and death-penalty advocates to the right.

Griffin Hardy of Chicago, pacing around the perimeter of the yellow-taped corral to the left, pointed to the steel bell in the middle.

"We ring it when the execution is carried out," Hardy said. "We toll the bell to remember."

Hardy, wearing a blue "Arkansas Abolish the Death Penalty" T-shirt, was in Arkansas this week as part of his job as a death-penalty protester. He has no personal connection to the subject that spurred his passion for the cause.

"I've always believed killing people is wrong," he said. "No matter who's doing it."

Hardy was joined by two other out-of-state protesters -- Abraham Bonowitz of Columbus, Ohio, and Randy Gardner of Salt Lake City -- who also have been at the prison gates for each execution this week.

Outside the yellow-taped perimeter, Judy Robinson-Johnson, the wife of death-row inmate Stacey Johnson, read aloud from her cellphone Hutchinson's statement issued in response to a plea from the Greenwood family for mercy on behalf of Williams.

Johnson's daughter, Latasha Logan, shook her head back and forth as she listened to the words.

"He doesn't care," Robinson-Johnson said, speaking of Hutchinson. "He has no heart. Just that statement. It's a plain statement with no emotion or sympathy."

Both women said they would be at the gate until the bell tolled for Williams, even if it took several hours.

"We're here for support of all the other inmates," Robinson-Johnson said. "This is solidarity for them."

On the other side of the patrol-car divider, J.C. Kirkland of Sherrill loudly proclaimed his support of the death penalty for Williams. Kirkland was the only pro-death protester at the prison gates Thursday.

He said he was there in support of his friend. When Williams escaped prison, he threatened by phone to kill that friend's grandchildren, Kirkland said.

"He doesn't know I'm here," Kirkland said, speaking of his friend. "I've got a jacket in my truck and water in my truck. I'm here to stay until it's done."

Kirkland made no bones about his belief in the death penalty. His only complaint is that it's not carried out quick enough.

"You should pay," he boomed. "You should pay."

About 50 protesters outside the Governor's Mansion walked in circles, sang and prayed, and chatted as they awaited court rulings challenging Williams' execution.

Collin Eggers of Little Rock, a dental assistant, acknowledged her protest might not make a difference right now.

"But I think in the long run, the more people who gather and the more people who oppose the death penalty, the more steps we are making toward change. ... We don't want to give up hope that there is a future where the death penalty might not exist and that there will be a different way of serving justice.

"I don't have all the solutions to that, but I think there is a different and better and more humane way than taking a man's life."

FOUR OTHERS SPARED

At least half of the inmates Hutchinson assigned death dates for this month received court orders preventing their lethal injection, at least temporarily.

Don Davis and Bruce Ward received temporary reprieves on grounds that a pending U.S. Supreme Court case about whether indigent defenders deserve access to an independent medical expert could apply to their convictions.

Ward additionally received a stay of execution from the state Supreme Court on grounds that he is incompetent to understand his punishment, a ruling Rutledge's office has not appealed to a higher court.

Johnson, who maintains his innocence, received time from the Arkansas Supreme Court to try to persuade a Sevier County Circuit Court judge to order new DNA testing of long-held evidence.

Jason McGehee, originally scheduled to die last night before the state Board of Parole recommended a more lenient sentence, could not be executed this month without the state running afoul of a required public comment period for clemency proceedings.

Rutledge's office did not appeal the McGehee decision. Hutchinson has not yet announced whether he will change the inmate's sentence to life in prison.

Both Davis and Johnson were moved from the prison system's Varner Supermax unit to Cummins in anticipation of their execution. Davis was fed a last meal -- which included fried chicken -- but the U.S. Supreme Court in a final-hour ruling upheld the state Supreme Court order blocking his execution.

Members of Lee's, Jones' and Marcel Williams' family have received their bodies, Graves said. The Department of Correction turns over the bodies free of charge, but the families assume costs for interment.

Information for this article was contributed by Hunter Field, Jeannie Roberts and Mike Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by Emma Pettit of Arkansas Online.

A Section on 04/28/2017