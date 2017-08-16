Police name Little Rock man shot while father was pumping gas

Police have identified the Little Rock man who was shot in the abdomen while his father was pumping gas Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to UAMS Medical Center around 2:40 p.m. after getting a call someone had been shot, according to a police report. At the hospital, they spoke with the father of 24-year-old Ricky Hicks.

Hicks' 47-year-old father told police that he was pumping gas into his Chevrolet Tahoe in the 2600 block of Maple Street while his son sat in the front passenger seat. The father said he then heard several nearby gunshots and watched a gold sedan drive away.

The father saw his son had been shot in the abdomen and drove him to the emergency room, the 47-year-old told police.

No suspects were named on the report.

Hicks' shooting was one of two reported within a few hours in Arkansas' capital city Monday afternoon. Two women were injured and a teen later died when their Audi was struck by gunfire on Asher Avenue.