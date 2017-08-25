Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor sets execution date for death-row inmate
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set the execution date for death-row inmate Jack Gordon Greene, his office announced Friday.
The governor set Greene's lethal injection for Nov. 9, Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said in an email.
Greene is a 62-year-old man convicted in 1999 of capital murder, according the state Department of Correction.
Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
A previous version of this story misstated the name of Hutchinson's spokesman.
