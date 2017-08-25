Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas governor sets execution date for death-row inmate

Friday, August 25, 2017, 10:12 a.m.

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.

Jack Greene

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION

Jack Greene

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set the execution date for death-row inmate Jack Gordon Greene, his office announced Friday.

The governor set Greene's lethal injection for Nov. 9, Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said in an email.

Greene is a 62-year-old man convicted in 1999 of capital murder, according the state Department of Correction.

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

A previous version of this story misstated the name of Hutchinson's spokesman.

TravisBickle says... August 25, 2017 at 10:03 a.m.

Just a little stick.

Arkansas Online