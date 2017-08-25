Arkansas governor sets execution date for death-row inmate

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set the execution date for death-row inmate Jack Gordon Greene, his office announced Friday.

The governor set Greene's lethal injection for Nov. 9, Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said in an email.

Greene is a 62-year-old man convicted in 1999 of capital murder, according the state Department of Correction.

