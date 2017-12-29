Cash stolen, trail of blood left in break-in at Little Rock sandwich shop, police say

A Subway restaurant near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's campus was broken into early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the chain's location at 3400 S. University Ave. shortly before 1 a.m., according to a report. Officers noted that the drive-thru window had been broken with a rock and the front door was unlocked.

The cash drawer, containing an undisclosed amount of money, had been taken from the register, the report stated. Police observed blood on the floor leading from the broken window to the register area.

The same restaurant was robbed at gunpoint less than a week earlier, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Police have named no suspects in either case, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.