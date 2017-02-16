Arkansan accused of shooting woman 7 times after she got nervous having sex pleads not guilty

A North Little Rock man accused of shooting a woman seven times after she got nervous while having sex with him pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Demond Alexander Washington, 21, entered the plea before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza with his attorney on seven counts of first-degree battery, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted capital murder.

Washington is accused of shooting a 26-year-old woman inside a hotel room Dec. 2 at Sportsman’s Inn, 2501 E. Broadway in North Little Rock, after the two met at the Paper Moon Gentleman’s Club in North Little Rock.

The woman had agreed to meet up with Washington and another man, Demetrius Cedarrien Clayton, to have sex with both of them for money, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

While having sex with Washington, the woman reportedly became nervous, stood up and began putting on her clothes and purse, according to the newspaper.

A short time later, Washington got a gun and demanded his money back before shooting her multiple times, an affidavit states.

During Washington's hearing, Piazza set a pretrial hearing for May 2 and scheduled his jury trial for June 7.

Clayton, who faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, did not appear in court Thursday for a scheduled hearing. His arraignment is now set for Feb. 23, according to the circuit clerk's office.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.