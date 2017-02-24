Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock Tech Park burglarized twice in one week
This article was published today at 1:39 p.m.
The Little Rock Technology Park was broken into early Thursday morning, marking the second burglary there in less than a week, authorities said. A nearby business was also burglarized.
A black man who appeared to be 40 to 50 years old entered the building at 417 Main St. around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report that noted surveillance footage showed at least parts of the crime.
The man threw a brick through the building’s west window, police said, before he stole two televisions from the third floor.
The person who reported the burglary said the man had stolen multiple TVs in the past few days.
Two televisions and some power tools were stolen from the tech park Tuesday morning, Arkansas Online previously reported.
Ballet Arkansas, located about a block away at 520 Main St. was also burglarized sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The burglar entered that building through a window and stole clothes, a microwave and beer, that report said.
No arrests had been made at the time of either report.
Razrbak says... February 24, 2017 at 2:04 p.m.
Looks like the Tech Park needs an alarm or a security guard.
DoubleBlind says... February 24, 2017 at 2:40 p.m.
So the same person has repeatedly broken into Tech Park facilities within a span of days?! The facilities Mgmt should be FIRED immediately and replaced with alarms, cameras and other common sense security measures for any facility containing expensive technology and equipment. Was the stolen property AR taxpayer funded? Was it insured? This is either inexcusable oversight or an inside job.
