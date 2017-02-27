Arkansas governor sets execution dates for 8 inmates

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set execution dates for eight death row inmates, even though the state lacks one of three drugs needed to put the men to death.

Hutchinson's spokesman said Monday that the Republican governor signed a proclamation scheduling executions for the eight inmates, though the dates were not immediately released.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge requested at the end of last week that the governor schedule the executions, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge the group brought against the state’s method of execution.

Prison officials say they haven't replaced a lethal injection drug that expired in January. Arkansas hasn't executed an inmate since 2005.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this article contributed by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.