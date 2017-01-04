Police: Early-morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Pine Bluff

An early morning shooting Wednesday in Pine Bluff left a man dead and a woman injured, authorities said.

Police arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of West 29th Avenue around 2 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman officer Richard Wegner said in a news release.

Officers found 27-year-old Marcus Washington suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a white passenger car. He was pronounced dead a short time later, Wegner said. A woman, who was not identified by police, had been shot in the leg. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Wegner said.

There are no suspects at this time, but police do believe two vehicles were involved. One was possibly a white passenger car, and the other was a dark-colored SUV, officials said. Both vehicles left the scene heading west on 29th Street with their headlights off, the release said.

Police do not think the killing is related to Monday's homicide, which marked the city's first of the year. In that case, a man died after being found shot on the sidewalk.

Anyone with information on Wednesday's homicide is asked to contact either the Pine Bluff Police Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.

The investigation is ongoing.