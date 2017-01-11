Argentinian restaurant set to fill Little Rock space formerly occupied by Juanita's

A family-owned Argentinian restaurant will soon fill the space once occupied by the now-defunct Little Rock Mexican eatery Juanita’s.

“After 14 years in Arkansas, our family lifelong dream of opening an authentic Argentinian restaurant is a reality,” the team behind Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe said on Facebook.

The eatery, which will blend Spanish and Italian cuisine, is set to open within the next three or four weeks at 614 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock's River Market district. It plans to open for lunch and dinner service.

"Argentinian cuisine includes a great variety of dishes influenced by the country's cultural diversity," the restaurant said, adding that menu items will utilize "abundant agricultural products available in the country."

Those dishes are set to include asado, empanadas and "Graciela's famous chimichurri."

Little Rock Salsa, which holds a salsa-dancing class every Friday, previously announced that it would move into the building, Arkansas Online reported in September.

Juanita’s, known for its cheese dip, closed in December 2015, after years serving the Little Rock community.