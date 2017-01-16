Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man loses in second appearance on 'Jeopardy!'
This article was published today at 12:17 p.m.
After winning Friday’s episode of Jeopardy!, Fayetteville native Eli Nehus came in third in his next appearance.
Nehus won $6,227 during Friday’s episode, but didn’t come close to that number in an episode that aired Monday morning in Little Rock.
Nehus got off to a good start, answering the game's first question correctly. Early in the game, he often had a lead on his fellow contestants, Mary Caruso of New Jersey and John Avila of Virginia. But the game later got closer.
Nehus was in the lead with $8,400 at the beginning of the final round, the topic of which was 20th century history. Nehus answered the last question incorrectly, losing $7,000. His incorrect answer put him in third place and lost him the game.
In the course of the episode, the contestants revealed a little about themselves. The audience learned that Nehus’ game experience isn’t limited to Jeopardy!; he also enjoys fantasy baseball and football.
One category in Monday’s episode, “Civil Rights Leaders,” was themed appropriately for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A question in that category involved Rep. John Lewis, who has been in the news lately for his feud with President-elect Donald Trump.
