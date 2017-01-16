Home / Latest News /
Police: Resident believes shooting near Little Rock home is linked to 1st homicide of year
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
A resident told police that she believes a weekend shooting in Little Rock was an act of revenge related to the city’s first homicide of 2017.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Keats Drive.
The 36-year-old homeowner said she and five children aged 7 to 18 were inside a residence when they heard gunfire ring out. No one was reported hurt.
She told authorities her belief that the shots fired were related to the killing of her cousin, 20-year-old Mashon Jackson.
The resident’s son had been receiving messages on Facebook from someone who threatened to “shoot up their residence,” the report states.
Jackson died Jan. 8 after being found on 34th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Arkansas Online previously reported.
A witness told officers that he was standing outside when he heard several gunshots Saturday morning.
Shortly after, he saw a black male get into a black Chevrolet Impala parked at Keats and Dreher lanes, police said.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Resident believes shooting near Little Rock home is linked to 1st homicide of year
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.