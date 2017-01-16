Police: Resident believes shooting near Little Rock home is linked to 1st homicide of year

A resident told police that she believes a weekend shooting in Little Rock was an act of revenge related to the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Keats Drive.

The 36-year-old homeowner said she and five children aged 7 to 18 were inside a residence when they heard gunfire ring out. No one was reported hurt.

She told authorities her belief that the shots fired were related to the killing of her cousin, 20-year-old Mashon Jackson.

The resident’s son had been receiving messages on Facebook from someone who threatened to “shoot up their residence,” the report states.

Jackson died Jan. 8 after being found on 34th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Arkansas Online previously reported.

A witness told officers that he was standing outside when he heard several gunshots Saturday morning.

Shortly after, he saw a black male get into a black Chevrolet Impala parked at Keats and Dreher lanes, police said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.