Police identify 33-year-old shot, injured in Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
Little Rock police on Monday identified the victim of a Sunday night disturbance that ended in a man shot and injured.
In a report released that morning, the agency said Bralon Frazier, 33, of Little Rock was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 8:22 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Izard Street.
Frazier was placed on a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance as authorities interviewed people and searched the area, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The report states that Frazier was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Sixteen witnesses were taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning, police said.
No suspects were named at the time of the report, and no arrests have been made.
