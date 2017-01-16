Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 16, 2017, 12:46 p.m.

Police identify 33-year-old shot, injured in Little Rock

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.

little-rock-police-are-investigating-on-south-izard-street-after-one-person-was-shot-sunday-night

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Little Rock police are investigating on South Izard Street after one person was shot Sunday night.

Tweet from scene of shooting investigation

Little Rock police on Monday identified the victim of a Sunday night disturbance that ended in a man shot and injured.

In a report released that morning, the agency said Bralon Frazier, 33, of Little Rock was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 8:22 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Izard Street.

Frazier was placed on a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance as authorities interviewed people and searched the area, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The report states that Frazier was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sixteen witnesses were taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning, police said.

No suspects were named at the time of the report, and no arrests have been made.

