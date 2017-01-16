Police identify 33-year-old shot, injured in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Monday identified the victim of a Sunday night disturbance that ended in a man shot and injured.

In a report released that morning, the agency said Bralon Frazier, 33, of Little Rock was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 8:22 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Izard Street.

Frazier was placed on a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance as authorities interviewed people and searched the area, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The report states that Frazier was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sixteen witnesses were taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning, police said.

No suspects were named at the time of the report, and no arrests have been made.