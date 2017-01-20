Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 20, 2017, 4:19 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Arkansas teen accused of injuring 2 in shooting arrested in Little Rock

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:40 p.m.

tony-lee-freeman-18-is-a-suspect-in-a-pine-bluff-double-shooting-that-took-place-jan-12-2017

PHOTO BY PINE BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tony Lee Freeman, 18, is a suspect in a Pine Bluff double shooting that took place Jan. 12, 2017.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Pine Bluff police say they arrested an 18-year-old in Little Rock who is accused of injuring two men in a shooting last week.

Tony Lee Freeman, 18, was arrested this week at an apartment complex with the help of the Little Rock Police Department, officials said. He was wanted in connection with a Jan. 12 shooting in which Cameron Johnson, 20, and Tony Warren, 18, were wounded, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Johnson was shot in the right leg and Warren in the face, according to police. The two men told officers that Freeman shot them during an argument.

According to a police report, Pine Bluff officers were sent to the 2400 block of West 37th Avenue in Pine Bluff around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12 after reports of gunshots. While the officers were at the scene, Johnson and Warren arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said they found two bullets and seven bullet casings at the crime scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Arkansas teen accused of injuring 2 in shooting arrested in Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online