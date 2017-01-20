Police: Arkansas teen accused of injuring 2 in shooting arrested in Little Rock

Pine Bluff police say they arrested an 18-year-old in Little Rock who is accused of injuring two men in a shooting last week.

Tony Lee Freeman, 18, was arrested this week at an apartment complex with the help of the Little Rock Police Department, officials said. He was wanted in connection with a Jan. 12 shooting in which Cameron Johnson, 20, and Tony Warren, 18, were wounded, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Johnson was shot in the right leg and Warren in the face, according to police. The two men told officers that Freeman shot them during an argument.

According to a police report, Pine Bluff officers were sent to the 2400 block of West 37th Avenue in Pine Bluff around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12 after reports of gunshots. While the officers were at the scene, Johnson and Warren arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said they found two bullets and seven bullet casings at the crime scene.