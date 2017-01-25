2nd Arkansan accused of kidnapping man, forcing him to dig grave arrested

An Arkansan accused of kidnapping and forcing a man to dig his own grave has surrendered, authorities said.

Tommy Phillips, 30, was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after negotiations with investigators from the Faulkner County sheriff's office, according to a news release.

Phillips and his brother, Michael Phillips, are accused of forcing a kidnapped victim and another man to dig their own graves at gunpoint Saturday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Sheriff's Deputy Adam Bledsoe said Monday that authorities were still investigating how the second victim became involved. The sheriff's office has not identified the victims.

Michael Phillips, 24, of Conway was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Faulkner County jail on $1 million bail, authorities said. He has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.

Both men face charges of kidnapping and attempted capital murder.