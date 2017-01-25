Panel recommends suspension of Arkansas judge after arrest on DWI, fleeing charges

A disciplinary panel has requested the temporary suspension of an Arkansas judge after his arrest on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and fleeing authorities, documents show.

Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge William M. Pearson, 57, of Clarksville was arrested Friday after failing to stop at a sobriety checkpoint on Arkansas 103, according to the Arkansas State Police.

State troopers then pursued a pickup driven by Pearson for about 1.5 miles until it stopped near a business, at which point the judge attempted to drive back onto the highway, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Pearson was blocked by a state police patrol car and arrested about 9:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission sent a petition to the Arkansas Supreme Court recommending Pearson’s suspension.

The petition states that Pearson was notified Tuesday that the commission would meet Wednesday by teleconference to discuss a possible suspension with pay from his role.

Seven of nine commissioners were on the phone during Wednesday’s meeting. All present agreed that the pending charges would “adversely affect the judge’s ability to perform his judicial duties.”

The Fifth Judicial District consists of three counties: Franklin, Johnson and Pope.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.