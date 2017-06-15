Home / Latest News /
Tyson employee shot in D.C. remains in critical condition, family says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
Family members of Matt Mika, a Tyson employee, say the Michigan native was shot multiple times in his chest and arm, and he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition at George Washington University Hospital.
The family said in a statement Thursday that Mika suffered "massive trauma" Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice, injuring a congressman and others. Mika requires assistance to breathe and will need more surgery.
The family said, "he is lucky to be alive" and credited the care he has received and "Matt's fighting spirit and grit."
Mika, a former aide to Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg, is director of government relations for the Springdale-based company's Washington, D.C., office and has worked for Tyson for more than six years.
