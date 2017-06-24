At least 2 killed during storms in Arkansas, authorities say

A passenger in a car and a kayaker were killed in different parts of the state Friday as strong storms moved through, authorities said.

Roy McGann, 54, died in White Hall when a tree fell on the Nissan Altima he was riding in and hit him in the head, Jefferson County sheriff's office spokesman Maj. Lafayette Woods said. It happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Princeton Pike.

In Baxter County, 71-year-old Jim Colbert died after a storm moved in while he was kayaking Friday afternoon on Lake Norfork, sheriff John Montgomery said in a statement.

"When the storm hit [Colbert and a relative] tried to make it ashore but the wind caused Colbert’s kayak to overturn," Montgomery said. "Family members were able to get Mr. Colbert to shore but he was unresponsive."

Colbert, who is from the United Kingdom, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Montgomery noted that the "sudden storm" brought high winds and heavy rains to the region.