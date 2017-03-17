Police: 2 arrested, 1 sought in robbery of motorcyclist outside Arkansas store

Two people have been arrested and a third is sought in the attack of a 20-year-old man that resulted in the theft of his motorcycle outside a Conway sporting goods store, police said.

Thomas Forrester, 23, and Nathaniel Morris, 20, were arrested Wednesday in the assault, which was reported March 7 at the Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1260 S. Amity Road, according to a statement.

The victim told police that he was talking in the parking lot after work around 10:20 p.m. when he offered to help three men standing next to two motorcycles, Arkansas Online previously reported. At least one of the motorcycles appeared to have trouble.

A short time later, one of the men hit the 20-year-old victim on the head with a pistol and ordered him to the ground as another attacker got his keys from his front pocket.

The three took his black 2014 Suzuki GSXR 750, fled the scene and travel east on Interstate 40, police said.

A pursuit lasted about 40 miles into Perry County, but the robbers were able to get away, according to authorities. The victim's motorcycle was recovered.

Records show Forrester and Morris remained at the Faulkner County jail as of Friday afternoon, each on a charge of aggravated robbery. Forrester's bail was set at $15,000 while Morris was being held without bail.

Police described the third suspect only as a black male who goes by the nickname “J.” He could be seen in surveillance video “but couldn’t be identified,” the statement reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6130.