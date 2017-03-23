Teen arrested in fatal shooting outside downtown Little Rock detail shop

A 19-year-old man from North Little Rock was arrested Thursday on charges tied to a shooting that left a man dead outside a detail shop in downtown Little Rock last year, police said.

Corey Williams Jr. was arrested on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Around 1 a.m., a North Little Rock officer pulled over a silver Chevrolet Malibu that Williams was driving on Hyacinth Street because the vehicle had a taillight out, according to a police report. The officer reportedly checked Williams' name and saw he had warrants out for his arrest.

Williams has been "identified as the person involved" in the killing of 47-year-old Harvel "Todd" Sieber on Nov. 15, 2016, according to a Little Rock police report.

Little Rock police have issued warrants for multiple people on similar charges stemming from the fatal shooting, spokesman officer Steve Moore said. The department is not naming those people at this time, he added.

Police found Sieber lying on the pavement outside Hines Detail at 815 E. Capitol Ave. with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The shop's owner, 75-year-old Mitchell Hines of Little Rock, was nearby with a wound in his right leg, police said.

Sieber was taken to UAMS Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

Hines, who was treated at the hospital, told police he was working on a vehicle when he was approached by a short-haired, heavyset black woman who asked to use the restroom.

When Hines called for an employee, the woman reached to her left side, pulled out a gun and started shooting, Hines told police.

Sieber got out of his vehicle, tried to return fire and knocked the gun out of the woman's hand but she was able to recover it, Hines told police.

A witness to the shooting told police he saw a black male and a black female exit a four-door Scion parked nearby and walk toward the detail shop, authorities said. The witness also told police he saw two people in that car when he heard gunfire, and that vehicle drove toward the shop.

Later that week, Little Rock police said they believe Hines was the intended victim of the fatal shooting, Arkansas Online reported.

Williams was booked into jail around 5 a.m and is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for March 30.