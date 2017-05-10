Arkansas teacher loses close round on 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament

A northwest Arkansas teacher lost in the final round of Jeopardy! after he appeared on the trivia game show with two other educators in an episode that aired Wednesday.

Cody Vest, who teaches English at Rogers Heritage High School, initially fell behind his fellow competitors but came back after answering a string of questions about general science and famous people named Dorothy.

Vest was tied with another teacher at $10,400 when they entered the final round on the topic of 20th-century literature.

Host Alex Trebek asked participants to name the book that later became a play and a movie with the line, “I felt his spurs in my side, and I heard his battle cry.”

The correct answer is War Horse. Vest bet and subsequently lost $3,600 with his incorrect answer of Equus.

Another teacher from the same high school competed on Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, Arkansas Online reported. Mary Parker, who teaches French and English teacher, earned $26,650 and will advance to the next round, which airs next week.