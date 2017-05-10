Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 12:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas teacher loses close round on 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.

mary-parker-and-cody-vest-who-each-teach-at-rogers-heritage-high-school-in-rogers-pose-with-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-photos-courtesy-jeopardy-productions-inc

Mary Parker and Cody Vest, who each teach at Rogers Heritage High School in Rogers, pose with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Photos courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

A northwest Arkansas teacher lost in the final round of Jeopardy! after he appeared on the trivia game show with two other educators in an episode that aired Wednesday.

Cody Vest, who teaches English at Rogers Heritage High School, initially fell behind his fellow competitors but came back after answering a string of questions about general science and famous people named Dorothy.

Vest was tied with another teacher at $10,400 when they entered the final round on the topic of 20th-century literature.

Host Alex Trebek asked participants to name the book that later became a play and a movie with the line, “I felt his spurs in my side, and I heard his battle cry.”

The correct answer is War Horse. Vest bet and subsequently lost $3,600 with his incorrect answer of Equus.

Another teacher from the same high school competed on Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, Arkansas Online reported. Mary Parker, who teaches French and English teacher, earned $26,650 and will advance to the next round, which airs next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas teacher loses close round on 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online