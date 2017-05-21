Victim of fatal shooting identified as Arkansas man

A person who was found shot to death Saturday has been identified as a Searcy man, police said.

Authorities said Brian Pool, 38, was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon in Searcy.

Officers found Pool’s body around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of East Moore Avenue, a residential area north of U.S. 67, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

In a release Saturday, police said Shelby Taylor, 28, of Pangburn was a "person of interest" in the case. Authorities asked anyone with information about Taylor’s location to contact police.