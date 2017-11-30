Homicide charge dropped against Arkansas driver accused in crash that left 2 dead

A negligent homicide charge against an Arkansas driver involved in a crash that left two people dead in 2015 was dropped Monday, court records show.

Chad Marshall, 46, was accused in a July 2015 crash that killed Monette residents Zachary Wells, 20, and Tanner Platz, 19, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

On Monday, the Jonesboro man pleaded no contest to a charge that his tractor-trailer crossed the centerline.

The negligent homicide charge and a count of careless and prohibited driving were dropped, with the judge citing insufficient evidence of criminal negligence.