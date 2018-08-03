Authorities in Pine Bluff fatally shoot person; Arkansas State Police investigate

The Pine Bluff Police Department said police fatally shot someone in a residential neighborhood about 8:10 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Roane Avenue and North Willow Street. No officers were injured by gunfire, said Lt. David E. De Foor.

He said that Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.

No other information was available late Friday night.

It marked the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Arkansas on Friday. Hours earlier, the Trumann Police Chief shot and killed a man who shot at him, authorities said.