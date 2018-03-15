Gunfire hits 3 Little Rock homes; bullet lands in room where toddlers, infant slept, man tells police

At least three Little Rock homes were hit by gunfire Wednesday, with one bullet entering a room where two toddlers and an infant slept, police reports show.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue about 11 p.m., according to one report.

A resident of a home there told authorities he heard multiple gunshots but didn't see a shooter. One bullet came through the wall where the man's 62-year-old mother was sleeping, police said, and there were bullet holes observed in the outside of the man's residence and in his white 1991 Lincoln Town car.

In the same block, another home's resident told police a bullet came through the front door of the house, and another came through a bedroom door where a 3-year-old, 2-year-old and an infant were sleeping.

A similar crime was reported in February, when a bullet fired into a home on South Pierce Street landed in a 6-year-old girl's bed, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Also Wednesday, shots were fired at a house on Heatherbrae Court about 9 a.m., a police report shows, leaving a bullet lodged in the siding. A resident told police something similar had happened at a neighbor's home about three weeks before.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.