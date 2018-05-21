Arkansas candidates make final pitches before primary

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas legislator touted by national Democrats as the party's best chance to reclaim a Little Rock-area congressional district and rivals who portray themselves as more progressive on health care are making their final pitches ahead of the state's primary.

State Rep. Clarke Tucker faces schoolteachers Paul Spencer and Gwen Combs, along with Jonathan Dunkley, the director of operations for the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service, in Tuesday's Democratic primary for the 2nd District. Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill holds the seat and doesn't face a primary opponent.

The ballot also features a non-partisan state Supreme Court race that's been overshadowed by outside groups' spending. Justice Courtney Goodson is running against Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson and Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling.

