Getting her kicks in: North Little Rock kicker hits career-high 42-yarder

North Little Rock junior kicker Savana Melton kicked a career-high 42-yard field goal Friday at Conway.

Melton’s field goal, which came with 3:30 remaining, capped the Charging Wildcats’ 38-7 victory over the Wampus Cats.

This season, Melton has made 2 of 3 field goals for North Little Rock (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central). She also converted a 38-yard kick Sept. 16 against Little Rock Parkview.

“People think she’s a draw, but she’s a weapon for us,” North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. “She’s very accurate. We feel like anything from 40 in she’s got a great opportunity to make. Every kid has a huge role for us, and hers is certainly very high.”

North Little Rock’s homecoming, with Melton as a junior maid, is Friday night against Fort Smith Northside.