Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 06, 2016, 11:16 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Getting her kicks in: North Little Rock kicker hits career-high 42-yarder

By Jeremy Muck

This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettemitchell-pe-masilun-9232016-north-little-rocks-savana-melton-makes-a-pat-during-their-game-against-little-rock-central-friday-september-23-2016

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --9/23/2016-- North Little Rock's Savana Melton makes a PAT during their game against Little Rock Central Friday, September 23, 2016.

North Little Rock junior kicker Savana Melton kicked a career-high 42-yard field goal Friday at Conway.

Melton’s field goal, which came with 3:30 remaining, capped the Charging Wildcats’ 38-7 victory over the Wampus Cats.

This season, Melton has made 2 of 3 field goals for North Little Rock (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central). She also converted a 38-yard kick Sept. 16 against Little Rock Parkview.

“People think she’s a draw, but she’s a weapon for us,” North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. “She’s very accurate. We feel like anything from 40 in she’s got a great opportunity to make. Every kid has a huge role for us, and hers is certainly very high.”

North Little Rock’s homecoming, with Melton as a junior maid, is Friday night against Fort Smith Northside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting her kicks in: North Little Rock kicker hits career-high 42-yarder

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online