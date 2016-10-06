Home /
Getting her kicks in: North Little Rock kicker hits career-high 42-yarder
By Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.
North Little Rock junior kicker Savana Melton kicked a career-high 42-yard field goal Friday at Conway.
Melton’s field goal, which came with 3:30 remaining, capped the Charging Wildcats’ 38-7 victory over the Wampus Cats.
This season, Melton has made 2 of 3 field goals for North Little Rock (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central). She also converted a 38-yard kick Sept. 16 against Little Rock Parkview.
“People think she’s a draw, but she’s a weapon for us,” North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. “She’s very accurate. We feel like anything from 40 in she’s got a great opportunity to make. Every kid has a huge role for us, and hers is certainly very high.”
North Little Rock’s homecoming, with Melton as a junior maid, is Friday night against Fort Smith Northside.
